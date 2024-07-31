First Alert Weather: A few late-day storms, eyes on the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team continues to watch late-day storms and possible developments in the tropics.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says it will be another hot and muggy day with morning temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid-90s in the afternoon, and feels-like temperatures will reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

A few late afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely with pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Storm locations will be mainly inland.

We will stay hot and humid throughout the week with at least a few daily showers and storms.

As for the tropics, a disturbance over the Central Atlantic remains weak and disorganized this morning. There is an increased potential for long-term tropical development as it nears the Bahamas by Friday and the vicinity of Florida this weekend.

The exact track of the disturbance is far from certain since no storm has formed yet.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon/evening inland storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Shower/storm early, becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 95/Low 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High 96/Low 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High 95/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 92/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 74

