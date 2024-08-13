First Alert Weather: A hot afternoon with only a few late-day showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot afternoon with a few late-day showers and storms.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a warm and humid morning at the bus stop with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will rise into the lower to mid-90s this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for portions of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feels-like temperatures will reach up to 105-110+.

There will be a few late afternoon showers and storms that will develop near or after 4 p.m. They will spread east to the coast. Isolated to widely scattered coverage will continue from early to mid-week. It will turn drier and cooler by the end of the week.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team continues to track Tropical Storm Ernesto. Ernesto will pass over the Northern Lesser Antilles this morning. Impacts will begin later today and tonight for Puerto Rico.

The forecast remains on track. Ernesto should make a sharp turn northward into the West Atlantic.

It’s likely this system, even hundreds of miles away, will send us rough seas and surf late this week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. A few afternoon storms. High: 95

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 96/Low 76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. High 89/Low 76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89/Low 71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 92/Low 71

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 93/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 74

