First Alert Weather Team tracking a few showers, a brief dip in temperature, humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers, humidity and a brief dip in temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking temperatures in the 70s for the bus stop this morning. It will be a warm and humid morning with an isolated coastal shower. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, but neighborhoods well-inland will touch 90 degrees.

A few showers will develop this afternoon offshore and push inland. Winds will be coming off the Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph with a few higher gusts. There is a high rip current risk at local beaches today through the weekend.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team continues to track Hurricane Ernesto. Ernesto is east/northeast of the Turks and Caicos and is moving away from the Caribbean. It’s forecast to strengthen to a “major” hurricane by Friday.

The forecast remains on track with potential Bermuda impacts. Ernesto will send us rough seas and surf tomorrow and through the weekend, but there won’t be any local land impacts.

TODAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy. A few showers. High: 89

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 71

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. High 89/Low 71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lower humidity. High 92/Low 71

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 93/Low 72

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 94/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. High 91/Low 75

