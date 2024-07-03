First Alert Weather Team tracking inland showers, storms, building heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking inland showers and storms and building heat in our area.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says there will be a few showers early in Southeast Georgia Wednesday morning, but the morning commute in Jacksonville should be dry.

Bedenbaugh is tracking a hot afternoon in the lower 90s with feels-like temperatures between 100 to 103 degrees.

A few afternoon showers and storms will develop near or after 2 p.m. and slowly drift inland through the late afternoon and early evening. Afternoon showers and storms will shift inland each day through July 4.

Heat will build to the mid to upper 90s by the weekend with inland afternoon storms.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Beryl is a Category 4 major hurricane with winds up to 145 mph. It’s moving west/northwest through the Central Caribbean Sea this morning and will approach Jamacia today with some weakening forecast as wind shear impacts the storm.

Beryl is expected to stay in the Caribbean and head to the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday while weakening some more. There will be no local impacts from Beryl.

There’s a tropical wave behind Beryl that looks less likely to develop now, but the First Alert Weather Team will track it as it brings gusty wind and rain to the Lesser Antilles today.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few afternoon storms slowly shifting inland. High: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76

INDEPENDANCE DAY: Partly sunny with a few storms shifting inland. High 92/Low 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland storms. High 94/Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland storms. High 97/Low 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 96/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 95/Low 76

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 93/Low 76

