First Alert Weather Team watching the tropics, tracking another hot week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another hot week ahead and an uptick in tropical activity.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures will rise into the low 90s Monday afternoon with mostly dry weather throughout the day.

A few inland showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, and there will be a few evening showers and storms across Southeast Georgia. The metro Jacksonville area will stay mostly dry.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Heat and humidity will increase throughout the week with a few daily storms.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team continues to watch an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic that could develop into the next tropical system. It will move west/northwest toward the northern Caribbean/Bahamas by Friday before it could come near Florida and the Southeast U.S. over the weekend.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Stay tuned as the forecast evolves. The next named storm will be “Debby.”

Tune into “Talking the Tropics with Mike” for the latest information on the tropics.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you updates throughout the day.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated shower/storm. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 73

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High 94/Low 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few storms. High 95/Low 73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. High 96/Low 74

SATURDAY: Watching the tropics. Partly sunny and hot with a few storms. High 95/Low 75

SUNDAY: Watching the tropics. Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. High 95/Low 75

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Eye on *possible* long term development

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area