First Alert Weather: Turning up the heat in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said we will see hotter temperatures for Wednesday/Thursday.

Here’s what you can expect Tuesday night and the rest of the week:

Another nice night Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s under clear skies.

Hotter temperatures for Wednesday/Thursday with highs in the 90s – near record highs.

A few thunderstorms will pop late Thursday ahead of a cold front across Southeast Georgia with a few of those storms edging into Northeast Florida by Thursday evening.

Not as hot Friday through the weekend with the front hanging nearby.

The proximity of the front combined with upper level disturbances will produce at least scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day, though there will also be plenty of clear hours.

Depending on the exact location of the front, there will be the potential for locally heavy rain at times.

Rain chances continue into Monday before the front moves away.

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TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a late day/evening shower/thunderstorm – especially Southeast Georgia and extreme Northeast Florida. High: 95

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 67/95

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a thunderstorm. 65/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, a thunderstorm. 68/83

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 69/88

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/85

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