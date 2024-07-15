Heat Advisory in effect along the coast, daily afternoon storms this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says there will be a Heat Advisory in effect along the coast from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the morning will be dry with temperatures in the 70s, but highs later Monday will reach the mid-90s inland and lower 90s along the coast.

A few showers and storms will begin developing near and after 3 p.m., especially well inland. Late-day showers and storms will continue near and after the early evening commute.

Heat and humidity will continue through the week with daily chances of rain and storms primarily in the afternoons.

There are currently no areas of concern in the tropics.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 96 (Feels like: 105+)

TONIGHT: Rain ending, humid and becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 76

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High 94/Low 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 93/Low 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 95/Low 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 95/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 93/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 92/Low 77

