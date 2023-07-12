Nassau County sheriff to give details on 9-month-old baby who died from fentanyl overdose

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon after an infant died from a fentanyl overdose.

Sheriff Bill Leeper will be discussing the tragic case involving a 9-month-old baby who recently died after overdosing on fentanyl.

According to a news release from NCSO, the child’s mother has been arrested.

Action News Jax will be at the news conference, which begins at 2 p.m., and we will stream it on our website, mobile app and streaming apps.

A new study conducted by Families Against Fentanyl found that children under the age of 14 are dying from fentanyl poisoning at a faster rate than any other age group.

The Florida Department of Health data shows an increase in the number of deaths from fentanyl over all age groups year to year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.