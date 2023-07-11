Jacksonville mom seeks justice after Lyft driver allegedly hits 1-year-old daughter in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local mother is demanding justice after her one-year-old daughter was reportedly struck by a Lyft driver in their driveway over a week ago. Sierra Prince, the child’s mother, claims that the Lyft driver backed into her daughter and immediately fled the scene.

Little Khole Prince is currently recovering from injuries sustained in the incident, which has left the family shaken.

According to Sierra, on July 2nd, she and her three daughters utilized Lyft services to return home.

“As I’m coming to my mom’s house unloading the Lyft driver’s car, he was rushing me out of the car,” said Sierra Prince, recounting the traumatic incident.

She explained that she had already ushered her three daughters into the house and was retrieving her belongings from the vehicle. In the midst of the chaos between Sierra and the Lyft driver, one-year-old Khole found herself beside her mother.

Sierra Prince alleges that the Lyft driver, in an attempt to hurry her, nearly collided with her before striking little Khole with the car.

“He just backed up into my baby...and hit my baby. Once he hit my baby, he pressed on his gas and just left,” she recalled. Khole was rushed to the hospital and treated for injuries throughout her body. Thankfully, she suffered no broken bones and was discharged on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident, classifying it as a hit-and-run case. A police report obtained by Action News Jax revealed that the vehicle involved in the incident is a white Nissan Altima.

Sierra Prince is not only seeking justice for her daughter but also urging JSO to expedite their efforts in locating the responsible driver.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, she expressed her concerns to law enforcement, saying, “I called JSO yesterday and I was like, why is he still free like what is y’all doing... What’s going on?”

Lyft, the ride-hailing company involved in the incident, released a statement in response to the allegations. “We take allegations of unsafe driving very seriously. We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community, and contacted law enforcement to assist with any investigation,” the statement read.

As the investigation continues, Sierra Prince and her family are determined to see the responsible party held accountable for their actions, while simultaneously raising awareness about the need for greater safety measures within the ride-hailing industry.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Action News Jax for updates on the investigation.

