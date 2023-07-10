Jacksonville woman wrongfully detained at gunpoint during traffic stop, body camera video shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Body camera video reveals a Jacksonville woman wrongfully detained and held at gunpoint during a traffic stop in June.

The stop happened in the Lakeshore neighborhood near a Gate gas station on San Juan Avenue on Friday, June 23.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Lt. Paul Hein admitted to wrongfully detaining Heather Charest.

The footage shows Hein pulling Charest over and holding her at gunpoint. Her 14-year-old daughter was also in the car.

Hein detained Charest, refusing to initially tell her why he was doing so until she was in the car.

Hein eventually told Charest her truck tag was reported as stolen, but it turned out to be an error. Here is part of the interaction:

Officer: “Alright. Hands on top of your head.”

Charest: “Yes, Sir. I’m so scared.”

Officer: “It’s OK. It’s OK.”

Charest: “I’m sorry. What did I do? Please.”

Officer: “It’s OK.”

Charest: “Are you going to take me to jail? Please ... I never been.”

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer arrived on scene and later revealed the reported stolen tag was an Ohio motorcycle tag, not a Florida SUV.

Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez spoke with Charest and she said it was very traumatizing, not just for her, but for her daughter too.

Action News Jax's Annette Gutierrez spoke with Charest and she said it was very traumatizing, not just for her, but for her daughter too.

