Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida’s panhandle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says Hurricane Debby has made landfall in Steinhatchee, Florida.

Steinhatchee is in Taylor County, which is in Florida’s panhandle. There are currently more than 155,000 customers in Florida without power, according to poweroutage.us.

The National Hurricane Center announced that Debby reached hurricane status in its 11 p.m. update on Sunday night. Since then, the storm has been moving slowly toward Florida’s panhandle.

REMINDER: Bridges will stay open unless winds exceed 45 mph sustained winds, or there are 60 mph wind gusts. At this time, Action News Jax isn’t aware of any local bridges closing.

