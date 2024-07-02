First Alert Weather: Hurricane Beryl reaches Cat. 5 status, rolling west/northwest across Caribbean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says Hurricane Beryl is now a Category 5 storm.

The National Hurricane Center announced that Beryl had reached Category 5 status in its 11 p.m. advisory. Category 5 storms reach winds of 157 mph or higher.

Beryl will move west to northwest across the Caribbean over the next few days. The core of the hurricane stayed south of Barbados, but Beryl was a very tough hit on Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Conditions will improve through Tuesday throughout the Windward Islands.

There will be no impact to Jacksonville or Florida, but Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cancun will likely see conditions deteriorate mid to late week.

Read more in-depth about Hurricane Beryl in “Talking the Tropics with Mike,” which is updated daily.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

