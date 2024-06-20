First Alert Weather: Low pressure system in Atlantic headed to Southeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking the low-pressure system in the southwest Atlantic as it heads towards the southeast U.S.

Buresh says the disturbance in the Atlantic is currently northeast of the Bahamas and has become a little more organized overnight with persistent storms and showers. The system should reach the coast near Jacksonville during the day on Friday.

The system will remain weak, but it will move over the very warm Gulf Stream tonight and early Friday. As a result, Buresh says we could see another uptick in strength.

The storm will bring some heavy rain, gusty winds and rough surf. There may be short-term nuisance flooding, but nothing major.

Although the chances are low, the system could become a tropical depression or a short-term tropical storm, but the impacts will remain the same. The next named storm will be Beryl.

“Buresh Bottom Line:” There will be an uptick - a much needed one - in rainfall for NE Fl./SE Ga. through Friday night though amounts don’t look to be excessive, especially considering the recent very dry conditions. The heaviest rain will most likely occur near & north of the low pressure area & may be as much as 1-2,” locally more. The surface/tropical development with this system should be gradual & remain quite disorganized. There will be gusty onshore flow resulting in rough seas/surf & a high rip current risk at area beaches. Swim & surf with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as at all possible.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

