Jacksonville temperatures heating up this with highs reaching 90 each day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the workweek kicks off, Northeast Florida residents are bracing for a significant uptick in temperatures.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking rising temperatures coming this week.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh, highs are expected to hover around the 90-degree mark each day, providing a taste of summer’s warmth.

Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop starting Tuesday, Sunday, and Monday. Widespread however is not expected.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

Tonight’s Forecast: Mostly clear with a low of around 63.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers possible. High near 88.

Tuesday Night: Early showers, then partly cloudy with a low of 64.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 88.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 87.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 88.

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers or storms. High around 87.

Monday: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers or storms. High near 90.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the rising temperatures as the week progresses. Stay tuned to updates from the weather team for the latest information on the week’s forecast.

