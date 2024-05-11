Pleasantly dry weather for Mother’s Day Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says it will be dry for Mother’s Day Weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said the storm system that brought Friday’s storms has pushed a cold front through our area, and the dry weather is setting in.

Temperatures are still mild now and were in the upper 60s and lower 70s before sunrise.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Gibbs says there should be plenty of sunshine today and some passing clouds. Temperatures will still rise to the mid-80s.

Tonight, however, will be a touch cool, and many will reach the 50s.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Mother’s Day will be seasonably warm and dry with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Next week will feature several rounds of rain. Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the wettest days.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool! LOW: 56

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 83/Low 56

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with late day showers/t-storm developing. High 85/Low 63

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High 83/Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/t-storms. High 86/Low 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 88/Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/storm. High 90/Low 69

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 11, 2024 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area