Showers expected, flooding warnings and advisories in some local neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers, flood advisories and flood warnings in several Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties.

This Friday morning, the team is tracking breezy onshore winds with scattered mist and light showers primarily in St. Johns and coastal Duval counties. The corridor of mist and showers is expected to persist through the morning commute and should stay primarily south of Jacksonville throughout the rest of the day.

The First Alert Weather Team is also tracking the possibility of moderate tidal flooding on the coast over the next few days. This possibility is amplified by persistent onshore wind and a full moon phase. Seas and surf are high as well, and First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh advises residents to stay out of the water.

Bedenbaugh also said that a shower is also possible south of Jacksonville again on Saturday, and the onshore wind is expected to stick around into next week.

Below are the flood warning and advisory areas:

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Camden and Coastal Glynn counties through Friday night.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Inland Duval (river/tributaries), Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and St. Johns counties through early morning Saturday.

