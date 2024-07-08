Talking the Tropics With Mike: Beryl landfall early Monday... flooding, wind & tornadoes inland

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

*** LOCAL (Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.) IMPACTS FROM THE TROPICS: None

The Atlantic Basin Overview:

(1) A Storm Surge WARNING: Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. A Hurricane WARNING: The Texas coast from Mesquite Bay northward to Port Bolivar. A Tropical Storm WARNING: The Texas coast north of Port Bolivar to Sabine Pass.

The strong tropical wave - ‘95-L’ - that moved off the coast of Africa early last week has been rolling west/W/NW & was upgraded to tropical depression #2 Friday afternoon ... tropical storm Beryl Friday evening... & the first hurricane of the Atlantic season Sat. afternoon becoming a ‘major’ Cat. 3 early Sunday then a Cat. 5 late Mon. evening. Beryl’s third landfall (1st in Windward Islands/Cat. 4, 2nd south coast of Jamaica/Cat. 3) was just northeast of Tulum, Mexico on the Yucatan Peninsula about 7am EDT Fri. as a Cat. 2... & slowly reorganized becoming a hurricane again near midnight Sunday before a Cat. 1 landfall near 4am Monday at Matagorda, Texas or 85 miles south/southwest of Houston.

Beryl has been shattering the early season record books:

No impact to Jacksonville or Florida. Beryl exited the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday - as a tropical storm moving over the Western Gulf of Mexico while turning more northward trying to ward off dry air & shear. Beryl lost much of its core, so it took a while to reorganize & had a broad 28 mile wide eye at landfall.

An upper level high remains the main steering current. As this ridge split, “Beryl” is gained more latitude. In general, the split of the ridge - one center over Jacksonville, FL & another, stronger center over the Western U.S. carves out a “softness” or alleyway over the Western Gulf also helped out by a trough of low pressure moving across northern latitudes. So the ridge to the east & the trough to the north guided Beryl over the Western Gulf & then into Texas with a bend now to the northeast over Texas while weakening over land. Rainfall will be very heavy for a time with amounts up to a foot, even 15″, but Beryl will at least be progressive, so it will not be a repeat for Texas of “Harvey” in 2017.

Isolated tornadoes will occur all along & to the immediate east & southeast of the track of Beryl from Texas Monday-Mon. night to the Ohio Valley by Tue. night/Wed.

Morphed Integrated Microwave Imagery’s from CIMSS (fascinating!):

From CIRA (CSU):

Mid & upper level wind shear relaxing over the Western Gulf:

More than half a foot of rain for South Texas over the next 5 days:

Through late Friday - one week since the birth of Beryl, the GFS (American) model has been best... the NHC has consistently beaten all the modeling(!):

An aside: “Beryl” was an early season storm back in 2012 coming ashore in Duval Co. & metro Jacksonville, Florida just below hurricane strength during the weekend of Memorial Day.

(2) A next tropical wave - ‘96-L’ - came off the coast of Africa last weekend following in the footsteps of Beryl but conditions have been far less favorable. This wave is still evident in satellite imagery over the far Western Caribbean. With land interaction imminent, any development will have to wait until it crosses Central America & Mexico to the East Pacific.

(3) An upper level low is producing a good deal of convection about midway between Jacksonville & Bermuda. If a surface low can become established underneath the convection, this could be an area to keep an eye on. Forecast models, however, are showing little development at the moment.

“Buresh Bottom Line”: * Beryl will weaken while continuing to move inland with a turn more northeast. Heavy rain, strong winds & a tornado threat will accompany even the remnants of Beryl to the northeast through midweek.

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

The upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) [tropical cyclone heat potential/TCHP] across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean is unseasonably high for this time of year:

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

July tropical cyclone origins (early season breeding grounds are the Gulf &/or Western Caribbean:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for July (1 hurricane so far, 3 tropical storms):

Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear):









Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

2024 names..... “Debby” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18 (the last time this year’s list was used)... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous because of the ‘04 season when Charley, Frances, Jeanne & Ivan - all retired names - hit Florida within a matter of about 6 weeks. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The colors will brighten greatly as the water warms to greater depths deeper into the season:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:





East & Central Pacific:

A tropical storm - Aleta - finally developed over the E. Pacific July 4th - the latest on record (of the satellite era). The storm lasted little more than 24 hours & has dissipated.

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:









