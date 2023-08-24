Talking the Tropics With Mike: Franklin over SW Atlantic... Eye on the Gulf of Mexico in long range

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur.

*** No direct impacts from the tropics for NE Fl./SE Ga. through this week ***... rip currents & some wave “action”/an easterly swell at the coast by Sunday into early next week...

The Atlantic Basin Overview:

Franklin hit Haiti & the especially the Dominican Republic with very heavy rain Wed. The storm will now stay over the Southwest Atlantic then turn rather sharply to the north with some distant impacts on the Southeast U.S. coast.

There continues to be inconsistent but noteworthy signals - of possible new Gulf of Mexico development in the longer range - next week - which appears to originate from a disturbance moving northward from over or near Central America. This potential development could have impacts on some part of the Gulf Coast &/or Florida leading up to the Labor Day weekend.

(1) Once tropical wave ‘90-L’ is tropical storm “Franklin” (upgraded late Sunday) over the Northern Caribbean. Westerly wind shear remains quite strong, so Franklin is heavily weighted (heavy rain, strongest winds) on its east side & remains generally poorly organized especially after a day spent over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola.. A turn more to the northeast over the next day or two may help mitigate some of the shear. Furthermore...the shear should weaken some over the weekend into next week with some help from upper level diffluence thanks to a trough of low pressure well to the north. It’s difficult to determine exactly when Franklin might get its act together after the recent land interaction. But satellite data does show better outflow over the top of the storm - a necessary ingredient for eventual intensification.

There is some question in the longer range - next week - on whether or not Franklin will get fully captured by a series of troughs to the north or eventually get left behind. The initial trend will be northeast, even E/NE through Friday, but then a turn more north & N/NW as a trough lifts out to the northeast though with a weakness still evident over the W. Atlantic which Franklin should follow. As of right now, both the GFS & European forecast models indicate a path over the Western Atlantic staying east of the U.S. but have trended west a bit. It appears there may be at least some threat to Newfoundland & Nova Scotia by late next week. And Franklin may be strong enough - while still well to the east of Florida - by Sunday/Monday/Tuesday to produce an easterly swell at area beaches resulting in a heightened rip current risk.

In the meantime, other than a gusty breeze... weather conditions will improve across Haiti, Dominican Republic & Puerto Rico.

(2) An area of low pressure is expected to develop & evolve by next week emanating from a disturbance over & near Central America. The long range forecast is highly uncertain given there’s no surface low pressure to truly track yet in addition to pretty wild swings in the forecast models. It would be prudent to not “jump” on any single forecast model solution but rather look at the aggregate or ensemble of the models which do *relatively consistently* hint at a system developing over the Gulf of Mexico next week. It is still very early on this potential system, but I do have reasonable confidence that a tropical system “of some sort” will eventually manifest itself over the Gulf with a movement some semblance of north... & eventually a threat to some part of the U.S. Gulf coast &/or Florida. There will be lots of folks traveling late next week with Labor Day weekend just around the corner so stay up to date on the latest forecasts.

The image below is the European 500mb (~30-35,000 feet) model forecast for Monday, Aug. 28th. The alleyway is clear over the W. Atlantic with the Bermuda high displaced far to the east while a trough of low pressure moves into the Eastern U.S. The disturbance “wanna-be” near the Gulf - if it develops - would seemingly have a tendency to get pulled northward given the strong continental high (”heat dome”) over the Central U.S. shifting more west while some semblance of troughing remains over/near the Eastern U.S.

(3) ‘98-L′ was upgraded to tropical storm “Emily” Sun. morning over the Eastern Atlantic after coming off the coast of Africa last Wed. & deemed dissipated Mon. morning. It looks like there will be an attempt at re-strengthening over the N. Atlantic over the next few days & again become Emily but with no threat to any land areas.

(4) another strong tropical wave - ‘92-L’ has come off the coast of Africa. This wave may develop but appears destined to stay far out to the east over the Atlantic.

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

2023 names..... “Idalia” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Katrina”, “Rita” & “Wilma” retired from the ‘05 list & “Harvey”, “Irma”,“Maria” & “Nate” from the ‘17 list. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

