Talking the Tropics With Mike: T.D. #9 develops near Yucatan... Franklin goes hurricane W. Atlantic

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm”

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season”

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide”

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur.

*** LOCAL (Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.)

IMPACTS FROM THE TROPICS:

From T.D. #9 which will be “Idalia”: Heavy rain & breezy late Tue./Wed./early Thu., an isolated tornado possible...

Hurricane Franklin: Rip currents & an easterly swell (waves) at the beaches by late Sunday into early in the week while 1,000+ miles to the east of Jacksonville

The Atlantic Basin Overview:

T.D. #9 has formed from the Yucatan disturbance & will become tropical storm “Idalia”. Looks to be headed for NW Florida &/or Panhandle by midweek at least as a tropical storm & quite possibly as a hurricane.

Franklin hit Haiti & the especially the Dominican Republic with very heavy rain last Wed. The storm is turning to the north with some distant impacts (waves & rip currents) on the U.S. east coast. Franklin will then accelerate to the north/northeast, & there will be some distant impacts for Bermuda by Tuesday & for Newfoundland mid to late week.

(1) The area of disturbed weather near the Yucatan - ‘93-L’ was upgraded to tropical depression #10 late Sat. afternoon. Likely to become “Idalia”, t.d. #10 will move northward into the Southern Gulf than a turn more northeast toward Florida with the entire Panhandle & west coast susceptible to a landfall. *At this point*... a landfall on the Eastern Panhandle or approximately Big Bend seems to be the area to focus on.ntinues to be the most consistent model taking the storm to a landfall just north of Tampa Wed. afternoon (there has been a gradual trend more north on landfall). The American GFS model - which was late to the “party” - takes a pretty strong hurricane more north & faster with a landfall on the Central Panhandle of Florida a little earlier during the day Wed. The GFS then continue t.d. #10 to the N/NE while the European shows a more NE, even some east after landfall while slowing (moving west then north of Jacksonville).

Track: northward into the Southern Gulf then a turn more northeast toward Florida with the entire Panhandle & west coast susceptible to a landfall. *At this point*... a landfall on the Eastern Panhandle or approximately Big Bend seems to be the area to focus on.

Timing: over the northwest Caribbean this weekend... far Southern Gulf late Sunday into Monday... starting to accelerate to the northeast or N/NE over the Eastern Gulf Tue./Wed. Highest potential impacts on Florida from late Tue. through Wed. into early Thu. depending, of course, on the exact track & intensity of any system named (Idalia) or not.

Strength: while sea surface temps. & oceanic heat content are very warm (usually are this time of year but even warmer than avg.), that alone will not necessarily result in a significant storm. Other factors have to be considered, especially wind shear & mid & upper level moisture. So...

So... (1) moisture - plenty. There’s lots of moisture present. Upon approach to land followed by the landfall, dry continental air will have a tendency to wrap around the underside (south) leaving a tropical cyclone heavily weighted on its north & northeast side at midweek.

There will be some decrease in the wind shear next week as the system approaches land & there will be some upper level ventilation thanks to a nearby trough of low pressure... while moisture (humidity) remains favorable. At least a formidable tropical storm appears to be in the offing... & a hurricane is possible.

Summary: While not a particularly high confidence forecast yet, it looks like tropical storm “Idalia” will develop within the next 1-2 days. A midweek landfall is probably from the Fl. Panhandle to the upper west coast of Fl. So biggest impacts appear to be from approximately Mexico Beach to the Big Bend to north of Tampa. There will be lots of folks traveling late next week with Labor Day weekend just around the corner so stay up to date on the latest forecasts, but it does appear that t.d. #9 will have cleared the U.S. by at least Fri. though may linger east of the Carolina’s & offshore IF the European model is onto something.

Local (Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.) Impacts:

Rain - An average of 1-2″, locally 3-4″.... heaviest/most widespread from Lake City to Waycross

Winds - averaging 15-25 mph sustained with gusts 30+ mph *but at this point* would not expect a big wind “event”.

Coast/beaches: windy with winds of 20-25 mph & gusts 30-40 mph. There will be a high rip current risk largely due to distant hurricane Franklin & an easterly swell. A full moon will also give an astronomical boost. This should not be particularly significant for our beaches. Seas will average 3-5 feet with surf averaging 2-4, locally higher.

Damage: isolated, minimal & mostly cosmetic/minor. Of course, isolated tornadoes could cause very localized more intense damage & these impacts are based on current forecasts.

The 5th image below is the European 500mb (~30-35,000 feet) model forecast for Monday, Aug. 28th. The alleyway for Franklin is clear over the W. Atlantic with the Bermuda high displaced far to the east while a trough of low pressure moves into the Eastern U.S. T.D. #10 will have a tendency to get pulled northward given the strong continental high (”heat dome”) over the Central U.S. shifting more west while some semblance of troughing remains over/near the Eastern U.S.

Sea surface temps. plenty warm:

Mid & upper level wind shear is strong across the Gulf - 30-40+ mph. This will be an inhibitor, at least initially. But once Idalia starts to turn more northeast, it will be moving the within the same vector of the shear so strengthening will be “easier”. The shear should also decrease some by midweek.

Oceanic heat content is pretty impressive, especially with a narrow ribbon from Cuba to the Northern Gulf then decreases with northeastward extent:

(2) Once tropical wave ‘90-L’ is “Franklin” (upgraded late last Sunday) over the Northern Caribbean & is now a hurricane east of the Bahamas over the SW Atlantic making the sharp turn to the north/NW. The combination of lessening shear into early next week plus strong upper level diffluence thanks to a trough of low pressure to the north should lead to an eventually strong hurricane over the Western Atlantic with some impacts for Bermuda by about late Mon. into Tuesday followed by at least some threat to Newfoundland & Nova Scotia by late Wed./Thu. And Franklin should be strong enough - while still well to the east of Florida - by Sunday/Monday/Tuesday to produce an easterly swell at area beaches resulting in a heightened rip current risk all up & down the U.S. eastern seaboard. A full moon by midweek will also add an astronomical boost to seas & surf.

The forecast track is pretty straight forward with a well established alleyway across the Western Atlantic with Franklin accelerating over the weekend while maturing then bending rather gently to the northeast once at about the latitude of Bermuda & the Carolina’s. Franklin should be at about Jacksonville’s latitude but 1,000+ miles to the east Monday.

(3) another strong tropical wave - ‘92-L’ came off the coast of Africa last weekend. This wave may develop but appears destined to stay far out to the east over the Atlantic.

(4) And yet another tropical wave is moving west off the coast of Africa. Some gradual development will be possible over the open E. Atlantic.

Check out the upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) [tropical cyclone heat potential/TCHP] across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean. The warmth is very deep. But keep in mind warm ocean temps. alone doesn’t necessarily equate to a “big” hurricane season (need other ingredients & factors to be favorable too) but it’s obvious there is a lot of very warm water at great depths over the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico:

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

July tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for August:

Wind shear:





Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

2023 names..... “Idalia” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Katrina”, “Rita” & “Wilma” retired from the ‘05 list & “Harvey”, “Irma”,“Maria” & “Nate” from the ‘17 list. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The brighter colors are expanding dramatically as we near the peak of the hurricane season.:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

East/Central Pacific:

I wrote about “Hilary” near the top after the Atlantic waves. Elsewhere.....

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:

“Damrey” forecast to stay east of Japan:

“Saola” is becoming a formidable typhoon not far from the Philippines while making a loop & moving very slowly & may eventually be a long term - near the middle of next week - threat to Taiwan.





Cox Media Group