Talking the Tropics w/Mike: Powerful Melissa makes fateful turn north/NE taking aim on Jamaica

Tropics threats/impacts for Jacksonville/NE Florida/SE Georgia: None

The Atlantic Basin Overview:

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st through Nov. 30th.

Hurricane WARNING: Jamaica... Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, and Holguin... Southeastern and Central Bahamas.

Hurricane WATCH: Turks and Caicos Islands.

Tropical Storm WARNING: Haiti... Cuban province of Las Tunas... Turks and Caicos Islands

‘98-L’ - became “Melissa” over the Caribbean Tue. morning & after a long battle with stiff wind shear, was upgraded to a hurricane early Sat. afternoon becoming a ‘major’ hurricane Sat. night & reached Cat. 5 intensity early Monday. The Caribbean is a climatologically favored area as we move through the late Atlantic hurricane season. The development stems from a late season African tropical wave that rolled off Africa nearly 2 weeks ago. The wave had been speeding underneath the strong Bermuda high over the Central & Eastern Atlantic - one of the few waves this hurricane season that has taken the “low road” then came to a screeching halt over the Central Caribbean. With continued weak steering currents, Melissa will crawl generally westward through Monday before a turn north & northeast through Tuesday. The pulsing & initially slow organization of Melissa is classic of late season tropical cyclones in or near the Caribbean (Wilma in 2005 pops into my mind immediately though there are many other examples). The strength will fluctuate based on any eyewall replacement cycles & land interactions. Shear out of the SW will increase mid to late week but Melissa will be moving quickly with (toward the NE) the shear which should be less detrimental for its intensity.

Forecast models have locked in on a direct hit on Jamaica in what could be the first ever Cat. 5 direct landfall for Jamaica going back to at least 1900. Land interaction will take Melissa off its peak upon a 2nd landfall by Wed. over Eastern Cuba followed by a hit on the South & Southeast Bahmamas, Turks & Caicos Wed. night/early Thu. & will be very near Bermuda by Thu. night/early Friday.

The track & forward speed is being dictated by the strength & positioning (depth/axis) of a strong upper level trough moving into the Eastern U.S. this week - a mainstay of this ‘25 Atlantic hurricane season. This trough will continue to be the U.S. “lucky charm” helping to keep Melissa east of the U.S. Melissa is now getting abruptly tugged north then will veer northeast & will accelerate northeast over the Atlantic by late week as the upper level trough swings a strong cold front rapidly into the Western Atlantic. Other than a bump in easterly swells along the east coast, there will be no impacts to the U.S. Lower 48. The upper level trough & its position to the northwest of Melissa will also add upper level divergence - a chimney-like effect that helps the storm become well ventilated aloft (many examples but “Michael” in 2018 is a poster child of sorts) & helps maintain or even intensify tropical cyclones.

The upper level (500mb/~30,000 ft.) forecast from the European model for Wed., Oct. 29 showing a deepening trough digging over the Eastern U.S. The axis of the upper trough will be far enough east to guide Melissa’s movement from the Caribbean to the SW Atlantic then northeast over the Atlantic well east of the U.S.:

Microwave satellite imagery from CIMSS (Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies):

“Major” - Cat. 3 or 4 hurricane landfalls directly on Jamaica since 1900:

‘Velocity potential anomalies’ below. shows “Rising” air (green lines) equates with an uptick in overall convection. With rising air, conditions are generally more favorable for tropical development. Where there are brown lines, the air is generally sinking & is often less conducive to tropical cyclones (though not impossible to have development).

The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 6 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

The map below shows the *average* time for a tropical wave coming off Africa to travel west & northwest. Only about 1 in 5 tropical waves - on average - become a tropical cyclone of some sort (depression/storm/hurricane):

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

October Atlantic tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for October:

Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear). Shear is typically strong to start the hurricane season:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable (we saw this with Beryl & Debby last year). It’s my personal opinion that there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July, & we are indeed seeing a large “blobs” of Saharan dust over the Central & Eastern Atlantic that’s thinning with westward extent but enough of it to make for hazy skies across the Caribbean & - at times - across parts of Florida.

2025 names..... “Nestor” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 (the last time this year’s list was used) ... Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 ... Ida in ‘21 ... Fiona & Ian in ‘22... no names were retired in ‘23 for the first time since 2014... & Beryl, Helene & Milton last year in 2024]). The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

Hurricane season climatology:

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & tropical Atlantic. Brighter colors = warmer temps.:

Sea surface temps.:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:

This past spring I visited the west coast of Florida - from Cedar Key to Tampa Bay - to see how the area is recovering from the very rough ‘24 hurricane season namely Helene & Milton:

East & Central Pacific:

Central Pacific:

Hawaii satellite imagery:

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:

“Montha”:

