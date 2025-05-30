WATCH: Get ready for hurricane season with the First Alert Weather special ‘Preparing for the Storm’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and Action News Jax is helping you prepare.

The First Alert Weather Team breaks down the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast with the special “Preparing for the Storm.”

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

The First Alert Weather Team is showing you how to protect your family and property, find your evacuation zone, build your supply kit, and much more.

You can watch the special in the video player above.

Download the 2025 Action News Jax First Alert Weather Hurricane Preparation Guide

© 2020 Cox Media Group