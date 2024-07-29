Tropical disturbance could be near U.S. this upcoming weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a tropical disturbance that may be near the U.S. this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there is a wide range of possible outcomes for the disturbance currently over the Central Atlantic.

The system could become a hurricane or remain nothing at all and can travel anywhere from Florida to the Gulf Coast of the U.S. eastern seaboard.

The system is moving through a thinning plume of Sahara Dust, which has kept much of the topics at bay for several weeks. Once out of the dust cloud, Buresh says conditions become more favorable for the storm to develop between Thursday and Saturday.

Long-term movements of the storm will largely be dictated by the high pressure in Bermuda and the heat dome camping out over the Central and Southern U.S.

Buresh says that in a general sense, tropical development is favorable, but it’s too early to know for sure what will happen at this time.

