Warm afternoons continue across our area, a few afternoon showers possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another warm afternoon with the possibility of a few showers.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking temperatures in the 60s and 70s this Wednesday morning before reaching back up into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the coast this afternoon.

He also says winds will be blowing from the south and southeast throughout the day at between 5 to 15 mph.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

There is also a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

An isolated inland shower is possible in the afternoon.

It will be mainly dry on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon/early evening shower. High: 87

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low: 66

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

THU: Partly cloudy. High 88/Low 63

FRI: Partly cloudy. High 87/Low 65

SAT: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 88/Low 65

SUN: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 87/Low 65

MON: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. High 89/Low 66

TUE: Mostly sunny and warm. High 90/Low 67

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area