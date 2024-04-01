Warm start to week, tracking midweek rain, storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says the week will start warm before rain and storms arrive midweek.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, temperatures are in the 50s Monday morning with some clouds overhead. These temperatures will rise to the lower to mid-80s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be dry and hot. Highs are supposed to reach near-record temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The record was set in 2012 in Jacksonville at 90 degrees.

Rain and storms will arrive mid to late morning in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville area will also see a partial solar eclipse on April 8, so get your glasses ready!

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and hot. High 87/Low 61 (Record: 90 - 2012)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, showers and thunderstorms. High 80/Low 67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & cooler. High 70/Low 47

FRIDAY: Cool morning, mostly sunny. High 71/Low 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 73/Low 45

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74/Low 47

