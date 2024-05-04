Warm weekend with a few showers, storms in the late afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm weekend with a few showers and storms in store.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Marithza Ross, temperatures started mild Saturday morning with some patchy fog in some areas.

However, Ross says most areas will have clear skies, and no showers are on the radar for the morning across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The weekend is expected to bring warm temperatures with highs in the 80s each day and lows in the 60s.

An upper-level disturbance and the sea breeze will help trigger a few afternoon and evening showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Most of the rain and storm coverage, however, will be west of I-95.

Sunday will have scattered showers plus warm temperatures.

Ross says that long parts of the weekend will be dry, but people should keep their eyes on the skies for possible showers or storms, especially between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Temperatures will turn hotter next week with most days above 90 degrees.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

THE WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Party sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY: An evening shower/storm then clearing. Low: 65

CINCO DE MAYO: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. High: 87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 94

