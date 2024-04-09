Warmer temperatures on the way before storms on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking warmer temperatures before storms arrive later this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with even warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon in the low to mid-80s.

A line of rain and storms comes through on Thursday with heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated stronger storms

Following the storms, Gibbs says another beautiful weekend awaits.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 84/Low 63

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy, showers and thunderstorms. High 82/Low 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78/Low 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 77/Low 53

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 82/Low 52

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86/Low 58

