City of Jacksonville teams up with Sea Turtle Patrol for annual July 5th Beaches Cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are partnering with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol for the annual July 5th Beaches Cleanup.

Volunteers will gather to remove litter and debris along Jacksonville’s beaches, enhancing the beauty and safety of the shoreline following the Fourth of July.

Last year, 120 volunteers dedicated 240 hours to collect 1,750 pounds of debris, filling 50 bags.

The cleanup will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 5.

Volunteers can pick up litter collection bags and gloves at three locations: Atlantic Boulevard at the ocean in Atlantic Beach, Beach Boulevard at the ocean in Jacksonville Beach, and 16th Avenue North at the ocean in Jacksonville Beach.

No advance registration is required for the event.

For more information, you can contact Keep Jacksonville Beautiful at 904-255-8276.

