LJD Jewish Family & Community Services hosts school supply drive through August 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LJD Jewish Family & Community Services (JFCS) is organizing a school supply drive to support low- to no-income families in Jacksonville, with donations being collected until August 1.

The drive aims to provide essential school supplies to children from families struggling to afford necessities such as housing and food.

Community members can contribute by dropping off supplies at the JFCS building, ordering from an Amazon wish list, or making a donation.

“Our organization helps more and more families every year,” said Colleen Rodriguez, JFCS chief executive officer. “But the need is growing faster than ever, and we can’t meet it without the community’s support.”

The JFCS building, located at 8540 Baycenter Rd, Jacksonville, FL, is the drop-off point for school supplies.

The organization has also set up an Amazon wish list to facilitate online donations, particularly during Prime Day from July 8-11.

