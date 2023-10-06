Man sentenced to 50 years after the brutal murder of his girlfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Isaiah Greene has been sentenced to 50 years in Florida State Prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Gabrielle Bolton who was just 18 at the time of her death.

The sentencing hearing followed a previous guilty plea to the court August 18, 2023.

On September 19, 2022, JSO responded to a Northwest Jacksonville home to assist JFRD, who discovered Bolton dead in the home.

Greene fled from the residence when first responders arrived, but his mother was present.

She told law enforcement her son called her earlier that morning saying he was upset with Bolton and that “I didn’t mean to do it.”

She went to the residence and Greene again stated he “didn’t mean to do it” and made suicidal comments.

When law enforcement searched the home, Bolton was discovered dead in a back bedroom wrapped in a shower curtain and towel. Police state that there were obvious signs of trauma to her head.

Greene was found a short time later at a different location and brought in for questioning.

During his interview with law enforcement, Greene told detectives Bolton and he had been dating for about a year and he had been both physically and mentally abusive toward her.

He admitted to getting into an argument with Bolton that day while she was in bathroom, which escalated to physical violence when he grabbed a metal object and struck her with it multiple times before dragging her body from the bathroom to the bedroom and covered her.

He was that arrested and charged.

Isaiah Jamal Greene Murder Investigation Cleared By Arrest (JSO)

