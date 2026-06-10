The chances of getting pregnant naturally may still be good if you are under 35 and have been trying for less than one year, or are 35 and older and have been trying for less than six months. You may also want to keep trying if you have no known fertility problems and have not been tracking ovulation. Regular periods and predictable ovulation can be additional signs that fertility treatment is not necessary right away.

You stare at yet another negative pregnancy test and begin asking yourself whether more time is all you need or if it's time to seek help. Understanding when to continue trying and when to seek help can provide reassurance during a time that often feels stressful and uncertain.

What Is the Meaning of Conceive in Pregnancy?

If you have ever typed "what is conceiving?" into a search bar, you are probably looking for a simple explanation of how pregnancy begins. Conception occurs when a sperm fertilizes an egg and starts the process that can lead to pregnancy.

After conception takes place, the fertilized egg travels to the uterus and attaches to the uterine lining. From there, the baby continues to grow throughout pregnancy until birth, around nine months later.

Which Fertility Clinic Has the Highest Success Rate?

The team at IVF Center Solutions points out that fertility treatment has become a more accepted part of healthcare in the country, leading to a rise in the number of clinics competing for patients. However, no fertility clinic can claim to have the highest success rate because treatment outcomes depend on factors such as:

A patient's age

The diagnosis

The type of treatment being used

Previous fertility history

Overall health

Since every patient brings a different set of circumstances, no clinic can consistently produce the highest success rates for every group of patients.

At What Age Are 90% of Your Eggs Gone?

By the time a woman reaches age 30, roughly 88-90% of her original egg supply has been used, leaving about 10-12% remaining. Since women are born with a fixed number of eggs, the reserve naturally becomes smaller with each passing year.

Having 10% of the original reserve left does not prevent women from becoming pregnant. Conception only requires one healthy egg during ovulation, and even 10% of the original supply leaves plenty of eggs available.

When to Keep Trying Naturally Before Fertility Treatment

Trying to conceive becomes emotionally exhausting when you are caught between giving it more time and wondering if you should seek answers. You can keep trying naturally if:

You Are Under 35 and Have Been Trying for Less Than 12 Months

When you are under 35, failing to conceive after less than a year of trying is still pretty normal. Your chances of getting pregnant are usually still good during that time because fertility tends to be higher at younger ages. However, if a full year passes without a pregnancy, it is worth checking in with a doctor to see if anything else might be going on.

You Are 35 or Older and Have Been Trying for Less Than 6 Months

Questions like "Is it easy to get pregnant?" become more common after age 35 because fertility changes with age. As you become older, fewer eggs are available, and those that are released have a lower chance of developing into healthy embryos. Doctors take these age-related changes into account, which is why they recommend seeking an evaluation after six months of unsuccessful trying.

Your Periods Are Regular, and Ovulation Seems Predictable

Regular periods suggest that ovulation is happening on a predictable schedule, which means your body is likely releasing an egg each month. Predictable ovulation creates regular opportunities for conception. To increase your chances further, consider following these tips to get pregnant:

Track your cycle to estimate ovulation

Use ovulation test kits to identify fertile days

Time intercourse around your most fertile days

You Have Not Been Timing Intercourse Around Ovulation

An egg remains available for fertilization for only about 12 to 24 hours after ovulation. Intercourse that takes place after that window has passed is unlikely to result in pregnancy.

If you think you have been missing your most fertile days, it may be worth giving natural conception another chance. Paying attention to these signs of ovulation can make timing easier:

Clear, egg white-like cervical mucus

Mild pelvic pain or cramping

Increased sex drive

Breast tenderness

There Are No Known Fertility or Reproductive Health Concerns

Pregnancy often takes time, even when both partners have no known fertility or reproductive health issues. So, trying naturally is still reasonable after you have both confirmed you have no health concerns like:

Endometriosis

Blocked fallopian tubes

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Pelvic infections

Low sperm count

Poor sperm quality

If you are not sure, a doctor can do an assessment and provide a health plan for pregnancy that fits your situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Signs You're Very Fertile?

Regular menstrual cycles are one of the biggest signs that fertility is on the right track. A predictable cycle often means you are ovulating each month, which gives you regular opportunities to conceive. Several other signs can indicate healthy fertility, including:

Clear, stretchy cervical mucus around ovulation

Positive ovulation test results

A history of previous pregnancies

Normal hormone levels on fertility testing

What Foods Boost Fertility?

A balanced diet supports reproductive health by providing the nutrients your body needs for ovulation and hormone production. Foods that are associated with fertility support include:

Leafy green vegetables

Berries

Eggs

Salmon

Beans and lentils

Whole grains

Nuts and seeds

Avocados

What Does Infertile Sperm Look Like?

Fertility cannot be judged by looking at semen alone because sperm must be examined under a microscope to assess their shape and structure. Signs of abnormal sperm morphology that doctors may identify during testing include:

Large or misshapen heads

Double heads

Bent or coiled tails

Short tails

Irregular midpieces

Understanding Your Chances of Getting Pregnant

Questions about your chances of getting pregnant often come down to timing, age, and overall reproductive health. Knowing when to keep trying and when to seek assistance can reduce uncertainty and help you make informed decisions about your next steps.

Found this guide helpful? If so, continue exploring this site for more resources on fertility, pregnancy, and reproductive health.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.