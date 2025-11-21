Unless you have the income to build a custom home from scratch, you are probably going to be buying a home that's already built, and sometimes the layout of the house isn't perfect. Even with an awkward living room layout, there is a lot you can do, like choosing a custom-built sofa and picking the right lighting.

Your living room is likely the third most frequently used room in your home, after your kitchen and bedroom. It is the place where you relax after a long day of work or school, and a place that makes you truly feel like you have come home.

That's why an awkward living room layout can really make things uncomfortable for you. Start by setting your cozy living room in a way that makes it feel bigger than it actually is by using our tips below.

Where Should I Put My TV and Couch in an Awkward Living Room Layout?

Your TV and couch are the most important items in your living room layout. If you can figure out how to set them up properly, you won't have to worry about much else.

The main thing about having an awkward living room layout is that you are not sure where to place the TV. Think about placing it in the corner of the living area if you don't want the TV to be the focus of the living area. If you are more of a reader than a TV watcher, then you can do this.

On the other hand, if you binge-watch Netflix series every single night after work, then the TV needs to be placed either on a TV unit with lots of shelves (for extra storage) or attached directly to the wall, so you can save on space.

The couch will be placed in direct relation to the TV, since you will probably want to sit on the couch facing the TV. A good idea here is to design your own custom sofa whose measurements will match up exactly with your awkward living room layout.

It's a bit of an investment, but it's well worth it.

How Do I Lay Out My Awkward Living Room?

Some other things to think about during small space decorating come down to increasing storage space and lighting. Everyone needs more storage nowadays, since we have so much more stuff than our predecessors did.

If you wish to stay organized and not feel you are becoming inundated by all of your stuff, then it's time to set up storage in places you wouldn't think are typical. For example, you could choose a center table that has storage shelves, or you can pick vertical shelving that goes directly on the walls.

With awkward corners, you can have shelving that fits into those triangular spaces. Think creatively when it comes to storage, so your cozy living room doesn't start looking ratty or overwhelmed.

Lighting is another thing that you will want to keep in mind. You can use lighting to make a small space seem bigger. For example, you could use a big ornate mirror on the wall to maximize your small living room; you've probably seen this trick used in bars or small restaurants.

Interior design for awkward spaces also talks about using different paint colors on the wall to make the space seem bigger. For example, avoid using darker paint since it can make a room seem smaller.

A minimalist living room furniture arrangement will also make your space seem bigger than it is. Stuffing too much into a small living room is a bad idea since it will make you feel claustrophobic and uncomfortable in a space that's meant to comfort and coddle you.

Choose for Your Taste and Lifestyle

It's easy to start chasing trends as they pop in and out in the furniture and interior design arena. But the most important thing when setting up your cozy living room is how you feel about the space and what appeals to your aesthetics.

You might love bold colors over black and white prints, and so that's what you should go for, even if black and white is in vogue. Your space is your own to create as you desire. Don't ever let trends hold you back from doing so.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Free App That Can Help Me Arrange My Living Room?

Sometimes, you just want to see what moving your furniture around would look like without actually doing all the work. Well, there are apps now that can help you with exactly that.

Apps like Planner 5D, Homestyler, and Roomstyler (and there are many others) have 3D and 2D design tools in them that can help you move your living room's furniture around to see which layout would fit your needs better.

No grunting and sweating involved! You can move the furniture pieces around on your app like chess pieces, and then once a particular layout appeals to you, you can move your furniture in real time. This saves you time, of course, but mainly a lot of effort.

How Do You Divide the Room Up Into Varying Functions?

If you have a cozy living room, you might want to consider dividing your room up into zones, where you use the west end for meditation and the east end for watching TV, etc. Even if you don't have a lot of space in your living room, there are still options for you to feel like you have a bigger space than reality intended.

Awkward Living Room Layout? There's Still Hope

It's easy to feel hopeless when you are saddled with an awkward living room layout in a rental or a new home. But there's a lot you can do with a cozy living room, especially if you think creatively and keep your options open.

