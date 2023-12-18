Witnesses said Orange Park officer punched for almost colliding with woman, report states

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Orange Park Park Police Department was struck twice with punches by a man whose wife was almost hit by the officer’s vehicle, witnesses said.

In a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by Action News Jax, Jordan Fuentes was seen stumbling around a Publix parking lot at 2771 Monument Rd on Dec. 9 just before 6 p.m.

A JSO officer saw Fuentes with “clear signs of intoxication from subject/Fuentes, including stumbling, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage,” the report documented.

When asked for identification, Fuentes told the officer he was an Orange Park officer.

The report states that multiple witnesses began surrounding the scene, saying the subject was causing a “public disturbance” within the shopping plaza.

The responding officer documented that Fuentes did not have his vehicle’s keys on him.

Just as the JSO officer was getting ready to put the subject into his patrol car, Tyree Jennings walked up and struck Fuentes twice with a closed fist. The report detailed the punches as a “left hook followed by a right hook.” Jennings was immediately detained and put in the back of a patrol car.

Witnesses said Fuentes swerved in his Jeep Wrangler, almost hitting Tranita Hightower. She is the wife of Jennings, the man who punched Fuentes.

After almost hitting the woman, witnesses said Fuentes was looking to start a fight.

“He then swerved into the parking lot and parked,” the incident report stated. “The witnesses advised that subject/Fuentes got out of the vehicle aggressively, ready to fight.”

Witnesses also told officers that they saw several beer cans fall out of Fuentes’ jeep.

After talking with a DUI unit, officers said there wasn’t enough evidence to continue with an investigation. Fuentes also refused to press charges and Jennings was released at the scene.

The incident report ended by stating why Fuentes was released and not charged with a crime.

“Although there were multiple “wheel witnesses” that observed subject/Fuentes driving the listed vehicle recklessly in the area and exit the vehicle with signs of intoxication, lack of physical possession of the vehicle keys, and the fact that the incident was not observed by a Law Enforcement Officer played a part in a decision to release subject/Fuentes at the scene,” the report stated.

