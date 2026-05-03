United Way of Northeast Florida launches mental health fund, seeks donors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United Way of Northeast Florida launched its first-ever mental health fund on May 1, the start of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The new United for Mental Health Fund aims to ensure individuals across Northeast Florida receive critical mental health support when they need it most.

The fund seeks to raise $250,000 by May 31 to address the growing demand for crisis response and mental health services. Gifts to the fund will mobilize donors passionate about mental well-being to support four key services provided by United Way.

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Melanie Patz, president and CEO of United Way of Northeast Florida, highlighted the breadth of their work. “We operate four services around the clock every day of the year that address mental health needs – and yet many people have no idea we provide them,” Patz said. “This fund will help raise dollars to sustain this critical work but also raise awareness of our services to ensure no one suffers because they didn’t know help is available.”

Services include United Way’s Full Service Schools, the 988 Florida Lifeline, United Way 211 and Mission United.

For 35 years, United Way has served as the administrative arm of Full Service Schools, helping thousands of Duval County public school students each year access free mental health care and other critical services.

United Way also operates the free 211 information and referral hotline, which was established in 1985. The 211 service annually connects callers to available housing, food, health care and other essential resources. Additionally, United Way manages the 988 Florida Lifeline for its nine-county region, where more than 12,500 people each year reach out for suicide prevention and mental health crisis support.

Through Mission United, United Way provides benefit and care coordination for Veterans and their families, connecting more than 780 Veterans last year alone to necessary services and support.

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Rebecca Weaver, United Way’s vice president of crisis and community navigation, described the critical role of these services. “Every person who calls us seeking help is searching for one thing: a reason to keep going,” Weaver said. “These services pull people back from crisis, stabilize families and strengthen the broader community. Your gift ensures this important work continues – and grows with the demand. One donation can change the entire trajectory of a life. Please join us.”

Interested donors can give to the United for Mental Health Fund on United Way’s website, at unitedwaynefl.org, or by contacting Éres McKee, vice president of philanthropy, directly at eresm@uwnefl.org.

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