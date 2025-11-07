From the Grand Canyon to the Aurora Borealis and the Great Barrier Reef, these are some of the natural wonders of the Earth you should see at least once in your lifetime. The Amazon Forest, the Great Migration, and the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River also deserve a spot on your bucket list.

Seeing the beauty of these natural wonders is an incredible experience in itself (and an excellent opportunity to make lasting memories). At the same time, it can do wonders for your well-being.

As the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) points out, many health benefits await you by spending time in nature. Improved heart health, stress reduction, vitamin D production, and better sleep are just a few.

What Are the Original 7 Wonders of Nature?

There's no "original" or strict universal list, as several have enumerated the natural wonders of the Earth. However, one of the most cited is CNN's "Seven Natural Wonders of the World."

According to World Atlas, a CNN investigative journalist conducted a study using statistical analysis to establish the 7 Natural Wonders of the World list. Some of Earth's natural landmarks, wonders, and breathtaking landscapes included in it are:

The Grand Canyon in Arizona, United States Aurora Borealis (also known as the "Northern Lights"), which you can see in several places, including Canada, the U.S. State of Alaska, Norway, and Sweden, to name a few Mount Everest on the Nepal-China Border Victoria Falls by the Zambia-Zimbabwe Border The Harbor of Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil The Paricutin Volcano in Michoacán, Mexico The Great Barrier Reef, close to the coast of Queensland, Australia

It's crucial not to confuse this list with the "7 Wonders of the World" compilation. The places included in this older list are ancient and human-made architectural marvels, not natural formations. Of these seven, only one remains: the Great Pyramid of Giza near Cairo, Egypt.

What Are the Other Impressive Natural Wonders of the Earth?

In addition to the seven mentioned above, the Earth has many other must-see natural landscapes and amazing geological features. They're all over the world, from South America to Africa to the Philippines.

If you can, start saving today so you can take a well-deserved trip to see these natural wonders.

The Amazon Forest

According to the non-profit organization One Tree Planted, the Amazon basin spans approximately 2.3 million square miles. It's home to the Amazon Rainforest, the world's largest rainforest. The biome covers around 40% of the South American continent, so it's no wonder parts of it are in nine countries, including:

Brazil Bolivia Colombia Ecuador Guyana French Guiana Peru Suriname Venezuela

The Amazon Forest, also known as the "Lungs of the World," is home to the famous Amazon River, too. The nickname comes from the fact that it absorbs significant amounts of carbon dioxide while generating immense amounts of oxygen.

The Great Migration

The Great Migration, which refers to the wildebeest migration, is one of the most incredible natural spectacles that you could ever witness. It occurs primarily between the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania and the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

The event involves about 1.5 million to 2 million wildebeests going on their annual circular journey, according to this guide discussing the best time to see wildebeest migration (along with gazelles and zebras). The guide also notes that this event often makes it to the list of the "Seven Wonders of the Natural World."

Whether you go on a Serengeti National Park or Maasai Mara National Reserve safari tour, you'll find some of the world's stunning vistas in both areas.

The Puerto Princesa Subterranean River

In the Southeast Asian country of the Philippines lies one of the most impressive cave systems in the world, the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park. You'll find it in the St. Paul Mountain Range, about 50 miles north of Puerto Princesa, the capital city of the province of Palawan.

Guided boat tours of the underground river will take you through a part of the flooded cave system. As you sit on the boat in peaceful silence, you can marvel in awe at the magnificent stalactites, stalagmites, and limestone walls.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of the six properties in the Philippines inscribed on the World Heritage List, boasts spectacular karst landscapes. You'll also enjoy stunning views of old-growth forests and a natural beauty that remains in excellent condition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Rarest Thing to See in Nature?

There's no single "rarest" thing to see in nature, as there are several natural wonders and events worth traveling for.

One of these is Tucson's Queen of the Night, which you can catch at Tohono Chul, Tucson, AZ. It refers to the desert cactus "Peniocereus greggii," which usually appears withered throughout the year, except for a single summer evening, when it bursts into full bloom.

Each plant produces only one massive, fragrant white flower that blooms at night and dries by morning.

Another natural phenomenon worth adding to your bucket list is the "Spotted Lake" in the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys in British Columbia, Canada. The polka dots that appear result from the seasonal evaporation of the lake. The dots' colors can range from yellow to jade, even sapphire and deep navy.

When Is the Best Time to See the Natural Wonders of the World?

It depends on the specific natural wonder you want to visit, as you need to consider the climate, seasonal variations, and your budget. If you're planning to see landscape-based wonders, such as the Grand Canyon, spring and fall may be better, as they offer more comfortable temperatures.

On the other hand, if you want to see the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River in the Philippines, your best bet is to go during the dry season, which is typically December to April. Winter time is also often the best season to catch the Aurora Borealis.

Visit These Natural Wonders of the Earth

There are too many natural wonders of the Earth to compress into one list, but the ones mentioned here, like the Grand Canyon, the Northern Lights, and the Great Migration, are all great places to start.

