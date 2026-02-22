Spotting esophageal cancer is something you can do by knowing its common symptoms, primarily dysphagia (persistent swallowing difficulty).

Just as crucial is to understand that not all people experience symptoms, which is why seeking a professional diagnosis is critical. Cancer specialists can conduct more accurate medical evaluations using imaging tools, endoscopy, and swallow tests.

Early, accurate diagnosis of esophageal cancer is vital because, even though it's not that common, it can be deadly. The American Cancer Society estimates 22,530 new cases in 2026 and 16,290 deaths from this specific cancer.

The earlier the diagnosis is, the sooner treatment can begin, which may involve minimally invasive procedures, targeted radiation, or specialized surgeries. The earlier the treatment starts, the more positive the prognosis can be.

Is It Possible to Survive Esophageal Cancer?

Yes. According to the Cancer Research Institute, the 5-year relative esophageal cancer survival rate for localized cases is 43%. It goes down to 23% for regional disease and 5% for metastatic cases.

Localized esophageal cancer means the disease hasn't spread outside of the esophagus. The esophagus is a long, hollow tube running from the throat to the stomach, as explained by this page discussing cancer diagnosis and treatment at RCCA.

Regional disease, on the other hand, means the cancer has spread to lymph nodes and organs near the esophagus. As for metastatic, it means the cancer has spread throughout the body, including more distant lymph nodes and organs.

How Do You Check for Esophageal Cancer?

Recognizing esophageal cancer symptoms is one of the most crucial strategies to spot this disease.

Dysphagia, the medical term for "difficulty swallowing," is the primary presenting symptom. According to a study published in IntechOpen, it's initially present in 74% to 83% of people diagnosed with esophageal carcinoma.

Other symptoms may include:

Incessant heartburn

Chest pain

Unexplained weight loss

Odynophagia (pain when swallowing)

Persistent hoarseness, coughing, or voice change

Vomiting

Anemia or bleeding

If you experience any of these symptoms and have one or more esophageal cancer risk factors (being male, old age, obesity, and tobacco/alcohol use), it's best to seek immediate professional medical evaluation. Your doctor can conduct the following tests for a more accurate diagnosis.

Upper Endoscopy (Esophagoscopy)

Esophagoscopy involves passing an endoscope, a tiny camera attached to a thin, flexible tube, down the throat. It enables doctors to conduct a direct examination of the:

Esophagus

Stomach

Upper small intestines

Upper endoscopy also allows healthcare providers to obtain biopsies (tissue samples) to confirm the presence of esophageal cancer.

Barium Swallow Test

A barium swallow test entails a patient drinking a chalky liquid. The liquid coats the esophagus, making it visible on X-rays. The results can provide images showing structural changes or tumors in the esophagus.

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)

Doctors often perform EUS together with upper endoscopy. It involves using sound waves to create detailed images, helping medical professionals determine the depth of the tumor invading the esophageal wall.

EUS can also show whether the cancer has already gone beyond the esophagus to nearby lymph nodes.

Imaging Scans

Cancer specialists may order a chest or abdomen CT (computed tomography) scan if they believe that the esophageal cancer has spread to other organs.

They may also order a PET (positron emission tomography) scan as a follow-up. PET scans can provide more detailed information on the disease's spread or metastasis.

How Is Esophageal Cancer Treated?

Treatment options for esophageal cancer are dependent on various factors, including:

The stage or extent of the disease

The cancer's histological type (e.g., whether it's adenocarcinoma or squamous cell carcinoma)

The location of the cancer within the esophagus

The patient's overall functional and health status

Surgery is the most common method, particularly for localized cases. More severe or advanced cases may already warrant chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or both. If found very early, however, patients may only need minimally invasive procedures.

Esophagectomy (Surgery)

Esophagectomy is a surgical procedure that removes all or just a portion of the esophagus. According to a study published in MDPI, it's the primary curative treatment for this type of cancer.

Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy

Esophageal cancers that are in a more advanced stage may warrant chemotherapy, often alongside radiation therapy, before surgery. In this case, their goal is to shrink the tumors, making them easier to remove.

Chemotherapy and radiation therapy may also be necessary after surgery to kill any remaining cancerous cells.

Minimally Invasive Procedures

Being proactive in "spotting" esophageal cancer and seeking early diagnosis and treatment may help you be a good candidate for minimally invasive treatments. They're less intensive and can result in fewer, less severe side effects.

One example is endoscopic resection/mucosal resection (EMR). Doctors may use this to remove very early, superficial tumors using only an endoscope. Its use can help preserve the esophagus.

Endoscopic ablation, such as with the use of radiofrequency ablation, is another minimally invasive technique. It can destroy precancerous tissue before it develops into something worse.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Causes of Esophageal Cancer?

Experts have yet to determine the specific causes of esophageal cancer cases in most people, but what they do know is that some risk factors can increase the risk of developing this disease.

Tobacco or alcohol use, for instance, can cause esophageal cancer. Both can damage the DNA in the cells that line the inside of the esophagus.

Another is gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which can damage the esophageal lining over time. There's also achalasia, a rare but chronic esophageal motility disorder.

Can You Prevent Esophageal Cancer?

There's no guaranteed way to prevent esophageal cancer. Still, you can minimize your risk of developing it by avoiding modifiable risk factors, such as smoking and consuming too much alcohol.

Maintaining a healthy weight, focusing on a healthy, well-balanced diet, and exercising regularly can also help. Equally crucial is not ignoring any symptoms you experience, particularly if you know that you have a higher risk of developing esophageal cancer.

Learn How to Spot and Treat Esophageal Cancer

Spotting esophageal cancer requires knowing its symptoms and risk factors, which are crucial to the early diagnosis and treatment of this disease. The earlier you get an accurate diagnosis and treatment, the better your prognosis and survival rate.

