From investing in updates and technologies that can make your home more energy-efficient to making your outdoor space "livable," these are some innovative ways to boost property value. Optimizing layouts for remote work is another brilliant strategy.

Following those tactics to boost real estate values is of particular importance nowadays, as the current housing market is becoming more balanced. As Yahoo reports, active listings have jumped by 7.9% since February 2025. It means more competitors if you decide to sell your house this year.

With the competition being tighter, you'd want your property to stand out and be more attractive to buyers while ensuring the price you set reflects its actual house value based on current market conditions.

What Does Property Value Mean?

The term "property value" refers to the assessed value and estimated monetary worth of a piece of real estate, such as your home, in the current market. Think of it as a representation of how much potential buyers are willing to pay and how much you, as the seller, are willing to accept.

How Do You Determine the Value of a Property?

There are several ways to determine the value of a property, one of which is through a property valuation. It's an informal assessment often offered for free by real estate agents, used to help potential clients (home sellers) set the price of property sales.

You can also use a property valuation to assist you in making preliminary home-related decisions. It can, for instance, be helpful to know how much your home is worth now before you commit to renovating or selling.

Another strategy is through property appraisals, which are formal analyses conducted by professional appraisers. They can help you, as a seller, get the best possible offer for your property, as pointed out by BlockAppraisals.com.

What Are Innovative Ways to Boost Property Value in Today's Market?

Cleaning and de-cluttering can improve your home's perceived value, particularly its curb appeal. Never underestimate curb appeal, as this can impact your property's overall value. Phys.org, for instance, says it can add as much as 7% to home prices.

However, if you can dedicate a bigger budget to unlocking your property's full potential, consider doing the following before listing it. The more of these innovative strategies you do, the more likely its value can surge, and the more significant the increase can be.

Investing in Energy-Efficient Home Upgrades or Additions

The North American Insulation Manufacturers Association (NAIMA) cited a survey conducted by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), which revealed that most prospective homebuyers rate energy-efficient features as essential or desirable. Key figures from the study include:

Nearly nine in ten (89%) find ENERGY STAR windows desirable or essential

86% want appliances that carry the ENERGY STAR label

83% regard a home's overall energy efficiency rating as valuable

72% prioritize above-code insulation

All those statistics underscore the value of additions or upgrades that can boost your home's energy efficiency. Ideal projects include changing old and drafty windows and dated appliances with better, higher-efficiency ENERGY STAR replacements with more innovative features (e.g., smart tech).

Using advanced home insulation technologies that offer superior thermal performance (R-value) is another wise move. Examples include vacuum insulated panels (VIPs) and phase change materials (PCMs). Their R-value is significantly higher than traditional options like cellulose or fiberglass.

Making Outdoor Space Usable

Making your outdoor space "livable" can boost property value because it effectively increases your home's usable square footage. It can also cater to the ever-increasing number of individuals who crave and demand indoor-outdoor lifestyles. Some examples to help you get started include:

Adding a paved patio

Getting a fire pit

Installing a durable, shaded structure, such as a pergola or gazebo

Putting up an outdoor kitchen

Placing strategic lighting that uses smart or renewable technology (e.g., smart solar-powered lights)

Optimizing Layouts for Remote Work

In a January 2025 report, the U.S. Census Bureau noted that back in 2019, only 5.7% of U.S. workers often worked from home, but in 2023, it had soared to 13.8%. It also stated that in 2019, only 9 million folks in the country worked from home, and by 2023, it had gone up to over 22 million.

With such a massive growth in the work-from-home/remote work industry, it's easy to understand why optimizing home layouts to suit this demand can help boost property values.

One way to achieve this is to convert a spare bedroom to a dedicated workspace. If possible, improve the room's thermal and acoustic insulation, too. Such improvements can satisfy the need for productivity and privacy while working at home.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Determines the Value of a Property?

Your home's location is the primary factor that determines its property value. It dictates many aspects of its livability, such as the neighborhood's safety and quality, and proximity to essential services, school districts, and businesses. It also influences the area's environmental aspects (e.g., pollution and weather).

Aside from location, the size and layout of your house also influence its value. The more usable space it has (e.g., more bedrooms, bathrooms, and spacious, livable outdoor space), the higher its price can get.

The overall condition of your property affects its value, too. If it's in excellent condition, expect it to command a higher price.

What Decreases Property Value?

If you list a home that's run-down or needs significant structural repairs (e.g., severe roof or plumbing problems), buyers would be more likely to avoid it than make an offer. Even if they still show interest in purchasing the property, they'd likely demand that you lower its asking price first.

Even things you think are only minor cosmetic issues can pull the value of a property down. Peeling paint, dirty exterior walls, or rusty mailboxes can all have adverse impacts on curb appeal.

Boost Property Value With These Innovative Tactics

Whether you plan to sell your home or just want to boost its property value and livability for yourself and loved ones, start with a valuation or appraisal to determine its current worth.

You can then craft an improvement plan based on your budget. You can make your home more energy-efficient, turn outdoor areas into functional spaces, or optimize layouts with remote work in mind.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.