‘Ants on a Ranch’ and other variations of the classic ‘Ants on a Log’ snack

Celery
Ants on a Log is a classic, easy, and healthy snack for kids and adults alike.

The simple snack involves spreading peanut butter on a celery stalk and topping it with raisins, resembling ants on a log.

If your house isn’t a fan of the traditional recipe, or you’re looking for variety at snack time, upgrade that log!

  • Ants on a Ranch: Ranch dressing spread on a celery stalk, topped with peas
  • Ants on a Banana Boat: Peanut butter spread on a banana, topped with raisins OR chocolate chips! You can also top the “boat” with dry cereal.
  • Ants on a Canoe: Peanut butter spread on apple slices, topped with raisins OR chocolate chips!
  • Fish on a Stream: Hummus spread on a celery stalk, topped with goldfish
  • Pigs in a Pen- Pimento cheese spread on a celery stalk, topped with bacon bits.
