LONDON — Three freelancers in the Gaza Strip working with The Associated Press won the Rory Peck Trust's prestigious Freelance Journalist of the Year award for their work in the battered Palestinian enclave.

Photojournalists Abdel Kareem Hana and Jehad Alshrafi were honored, alongside Mariam Dagga, who was killed in August 2025 after Israeli forces struck Nasser Hospital twice in quick succession in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The journalists documented the years-long war in Gaza, sparked by the Hamas militant group's attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, capturing the impact of Israel's relentless airstrikes and aid blockade that led to a devastating humanitarian and displacement crisis. They put their lives on the line for years to share the stories of Palestinians, while also having to cope with the impact of the compounding crises on their own lives.

Julie Etchingham of Britain's ITV News, who hosted the award ceremony, described their work as “the most extraordinary images taken at the most extraordinary cost.”

Associated Press photojournalist Fatima Shbair, who worked alongside the three but left Gaza with her family in 2024, received the award on their behalf. She said their work captured what she described as both the suffering and humanity of the people of Gaza.

“Behind those images was the reality we’re living (in),” she said in a short address. "As someone who shared the same field with them, I understand how hard it is to work on hunger while being hungry, to follow families fleeing their homes while our own had nowhere safe to go, and to keep working while fearing for the people we love.”

No one has been held accountable for the attack that killed Dagga.

Israeli officials said the target of the attack that killed Dagga was a suspected Hamas camera on the roof of the hospital. They later said six of the people killed were linked to Hamas, without providing any evidence.

But the Israeli military hasn’t provided details about the investigation or a timeline for when it could be completed, despite repeated requests from the AP. Dagga was among 22 people, including five reporters, who were killed in the attack.

Shbair described Dagga as a “very dear friend” and a mother who left behind a son.

“She once wondered whether our images were reaching anyone or making a difference,” Shbair said. "Tonight I believe she has her answer.”

Dagga's co-winner Alshrafi said of her: “Her memory remains an important part of who we are and a reminder of the courage, dedication and humanity of those who do this work.”

The Rory Peck Awards honor freelance journalists and raise funds to support independent freelancers.

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