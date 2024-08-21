Entertainment

Contest: Enter to win tickets to the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party!

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has your chance to win tickets to the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party!

Seven lucky winners will receive a family four-pack of tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show time on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Other show times will be Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. To get information on purchasing tickets for those shows, click here.

