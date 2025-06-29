Jacksonville Symphony welcomes new Assistant Conductor ahead of 2025/26 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony has announced Na’Zir McFadden as its new Assistant Conductor, starting with the 2025/26 season.

McFadden, who is currently 25 years old, comes to Jacksonville from Detroit, where he served as Assistant Conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra.

“It’s a great honor to join the Jacksonville Symphony as Assistant Conductor this season,” said McFadden.

“I’m eager to build on its rich tradition of musical excellence, forge meaningful connections within the community, and inspire the next generation of artists through bold, transformative performances.”

He will make his debut with the Jacksonville Symphony in “Bewitched Broadway: Wicked, Phantom, Little Shop & More” on October 24 and 25, 2025.

McFadden is passionate about community engagement and aims to use music as a catalyst for connection and inclusion.

“I’m especially passionate about community building, creating inclusive musical experiences that bring people together, spark dialogue, and deepen our shared sense of belonging through the power of music,” he said.

Visit here for more information about upcoming concerts and McFadden’s debut.