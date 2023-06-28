Tickets still available for Parker McCollum show at the AMP

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tickets are still available for those wishing to see county music star Parker McCollum on Thursday at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

McCollum will begin playing with special guests Larry Fleet and Ella Langley at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are still on sale and range from $29.50 to $84.50. They are available for purchase on the AMP’s website.

Coming into 2022, McCollum had already been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Sounds Like Nashville, Music Row and The Boot. He was featured as the Opry Next Stage ‘Artist of the Month’ and Apple Up Next Artist for 2021. Parker made his late-night TV debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he performed his hit “To Be Loved By You.”

This year McCollum’s bolstered his star status by garnering his first two major awards – ACM’s 2022 New Male Artist of the Year and the CMT Award for ‘Breakthrough Video of the Year’ for his mega-hit, “To Be Loved By You.” McCollum is also a 2022 CMA Award nominee for “Best New Artist” – his first nomination at Country Music’s biggest night.

Doors open at the AMP at 5:30 p.m. on June 29.

