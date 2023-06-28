Clay County Sheriff’s Office hosting back-to-school supply drive

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a school supply drive benefiting the Middleburg Civic Association and the Clay Education Foundation.

Drop-off locations will be at these Clay County Sheriff’s Office Substations:

Headquarters: 901 N. Orange Ave Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Orange Park Center: 212 Blanding Blvd Orange Park, FL 32073

Middleburg Center: 3799 Irvin Ct Middleburg, FL 32068

Keystone Center: City Hall 555 Lawrence Blvd Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Here is a list of items needed:

Backpacks

Wired earplugs

No. 2 pencils

Colored pencils

Crayons

Student scissors

Pink erasers

Glue

Markers

College & Wide ruled composition books

College & Wide ruled notebook paper

College & Wide ruled spiral notebook

Graph paper

Highlighters

Black permanent markers

Hand sanitizers

Cleaning wipes

Tissue boxes

Blue, black or red ink pens

Pencil boxes or pouches

2-prong folders with pockets

