Clay County Sheriff’s Office hosting back-to-school supply drive

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a school supply drive benefiting the Middleburg Civic Association and the Clay Education Foundation.
Drop-off locations will be at these Clay County Sheriff’s Office Substations:
- Headquarters: 901 N. Orange Ave Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
- Orange Park Center: 212 Blanding Blvd Orange Park, FL 32073
- Middleburg Center: 3799 Irvin Ct Middleburg, FL 32068
- Keystone Center: City Hall 555 Lawrence Blvd Keystone Heights, FL 32656
Here is a list of items needed:
- Backpacks
- Wired earplugs
- No. 2 pencils
- Colored pencils
- Crayons
- Student scissors
- Pink erasers
- Glue
- Markers
- College & Wide ruled composition books
- College & Wide ruled notebook paper
- College & Wide ruled spiral notebook
- Graph paper
- Highlighters
- Black permanent markers
- Hand sanitizers
- Cleaning wipes
- Tissue boxes
- Blue, black or red ink pens
- Pencil boxes or pouches
- 2-prong folders with pockets
