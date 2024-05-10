‘In his underwear’: Man arrested for joyriding around Vilano Beach, crashing stolen $100,000 boat

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man’s ill-fated attempt to take a joy ride on a boat he didn’t own ended in a watery mess off the shores of St. Augustine, prompting a flurry of activity on social media.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Anthony Terry found himself in hot water after allegedly stealing a woman’s $100,000 boat near Conch House Marina.

The boat, now afloat but listing heavily, became a viral sensation on Facebook, with images of its accident spreading rapidly.

Describing the scene, one eyewitness shared, “He approached my daughter and her boyfriend in his underwear with a boat bumper tied to his arm wearing an ankle monitor.”

Wildlife officers reported that on Tuesday, he stole the boat from a private dock located just south of Conch House Marina.

Terry’s unusual attire and suspicious behavior raised eyebrows, especially considering his prior record; he was reportedly on probation for domestic battery, a detail confirmed by the FWC.

Further testimony from a concerned boater who wanted to remain anonymous painted a picture of Terry’s sailing incapability

“It was very clear he had very little boating knowledge,” the boater remarked. “He struggled with basic knots. He didn’t know whether to attach his anchor.”

Meanwhile, the boat’s owner remained unaware of the theft until contacted by local authorities. Now facing thousands of dollars in repair costs for her vessel, she finds herself grappling with the aftermath of Terry’s actions.

As the investigation unfolds, Terry has been charged with Grand Larceny, highlighting the serious consequences of his impulsive joy ride.

