Jacksonville Humane Society announces Date for 25th Annual Toast to the Animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society announced the date for its 25th Annual Toast to the Animals, a fundraising event to benefit the JHS Medical Fund.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field, and all community members are invited to attend.

Toast to the Animals is an opportunity for animal lovers to have a night on the town while raising money to save the lives of pets in need. Proceeds from Toast to the Animals will benefit the JHS Medical Fund, which provides lifesaving medical care to animals suffering from illness or injury.

At this year’s event, JHS will honor Nina Waters, former president of the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. Under her leadership, Foundation assets quadrupled, and annual grants to the community have grown. Waters has helped many nonprofits, including JHS, secure new relationships and grants.

In addition, JHS will recognize our Kitten Krusaders, veterinary practices that partner with JHS to provide Good Samaritans the opportunity to care for kittens in their homes instead of surrendering them to a shelter: VCA All Animal Hospital of Orange Park, First Coast No More Homeless Pets, Mandarin Veterinary Clinic, Beaches Animal Clinic and Sea Glass Spay Neuter.

Toast to the Animals brings community leaders, executives and philanthropists together to support the work the JHS Medical Fund does annually. The evening will feature small plates and desserts from more than a dozen local restaurants and eateries, wine, beer, music, shopping and silent and live auctions. Community members who have benefitted from JHS’s lifesaving mission will share inspirational stories and a special pet will be featured.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this 25th year of Toast to the Animals with our community,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “It’s inspiring to see so many people unite year after year with the goal of supporting pets. Jacksonville is nationally known for being a leader in lifesaving, and this is our night to come together and raise the funds to keep going. Here’s to another 25 years!”

Early Bird tickets are available for purchase now for $150 via jaxhumane.org/toast, via phone at 904-493-4606 or in person at JHS, 8464 Beach Blvd. Animals, with the exception of trained service animals, are not permitted at this event.

