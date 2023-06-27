Temp hit 98° at Jacksonville International Airport, making Tuesday our hottest day of 2023 so far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jacksonville saw its hottest day of 2023 so far.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said the temperature at Jacksonville International Airport hit 98 degrees at 4 p.m.

As of 4PM: The temperature at Jacksonville International Airport is 98°F. That makes today the hottest day so far this year and the hottest day since June 23, 2022. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) June 27, 2023

It’s only the 5th time since 2018 that Jacksonville has officially hit an air temperature of 98 degrees.

#firstalertwx hit 98 degrees F in Jacksonville today (Tue., 06/27) - only the 5th time 98+ since 2018 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/SRnheVV34G — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) June 27, 2023

Not only was Tuesday the hottest day of the year, it’s Jacksonville’s hottest day since June 23, 2022.

Temperatures in Southeast Georgia got hot as well, as St. Simons Island reached an actual air temperature of 100 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

St. Simons Island, GA has reached an actual air temperature of 100F this afternoon. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/twUptg8jEV — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) June 27, 2023

