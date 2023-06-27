Local

Temp hit 98° at Jacksonville International Airport, making Tuesday our hottest day of 2023 so far

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Forecast: June 27, 2023 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest forecast.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jacksonville saw its hottest day of 2023 so far.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said the temperature at Jacksonville International Airport hit 98 degrees at 4 p.m.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

It’s only the 5th time since 2018 that Jacksonville has officially hit an air temperature of 98 degrees.

Not only was Tuesday the hottest day of the year, it’s Jacksonville’s hottest day since June 23, 2022.

Temperatures in Southeast Georgia got hot as well, as St. Simons Island reached an actual air temperature of 100 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

Most Read