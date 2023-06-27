Not such a ‘Grand Old Flag:’ Florida ranked No. 46th most patriotic state in America, study shows

The Fourth of July is a week away and there will be displays of American patriotism happening across the country in the form of fireworks, cookouts and parades.

Personal finance company WalletHub ranked the patriotism of each state in a recent study and Florida came in at No. 46.

To rank each state, WalletHub assigned 25 points to military engagement and 75 points to civic engagement for a total score of 100.

In the military engagement category, the study looked at factors like:

Average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults between 2015 & 2020

Veterans per 1,000 civilian adults

For civic engagement in each state, WalletHub looked at factors that included:

Share of adults who voted in 2020 presidential election

Volunteer rate

Trial- & Grand-jury participation per civilian adult population

Share of residents who participate in groups or organizations

U.S. history/civics education requirement

In military engagement, Florida ranked at No. 19 among the 50 states. For civic engagement, the Sunshine State came in at No. 49.

Here’s the ranking of the top 5 most patriotic states in WalletHub’s study:

1. Virginia

2. Montana

3. Alaska

4. North Dakota

5. Maine

To see the full study, click here.

