PulteGroup hosting Back-2-School supply drive to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The PulteGroup is trying to help Northeast Florida students get ready for the upcoming school year with its Back-2-School supply drive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

PulteGroup is partnering with Innovative Construction Group to put on the supply drive, which will benefit the area’s Boys & Girls Clubs.

There are 12 drop-off locations around Duval, St. Johns, Clay and Nassau counties.

Forest Park at Wildlight, 336 Salt Meadow Loop, Wildlight, FL 32097

Bradley Pond, 4604 Clapboard Crossing Way, Jacksonville, FL 32226

Preserve at Bannon Lakes, 205 Cedar Preserve Lane, St. Augustine, FL 32092

Bradley Creek, 2308 Bradley Park Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Del Webb Wildlight, 128 Eureka Court, Wildlight, FL 32097

Del Webb Nocatee, 73 Glenhurst Avenue, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Del Webb eTown, 11246 Town View Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Summer Bay at Grand Oaks, 41 Hickory Pine Dive, St. Augustine, FL 32092

Double Branch, 3495 Kindlewood Drive, Middleburg, FL 32068

PulteGroup Division Office, located at 12724 Gran Bay Pkwy West, Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32258

ICG Office, located at 5216 Shad Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257

ICG Plant, 4627 J P Hall Blvd #208, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Donations made to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida will benefit elementary, middle and high school students throughout the community.

For more information, visit www.bgcnf.org.

“We want to give our young people at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida the tools they need for a successful school year,” said Justin Cook, division president of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “Donations to our Back-2-School Supply Drive can help ensure every student has a positive start to a great school year.”

For more information about PulteGroup in Northeast Florida, visit www.pulte.com/jacksonville.

Read: Jacksonville council narrowly denies Southbank storage facility after hours-long debate

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.