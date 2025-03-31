Action News Jax meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh to emcee Winston Family YMCA Giving Tree Gala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh will be the emcee at the Winston Family YMCA Giving Tree Gala on Saturday.

Proceeds from the Giving Tree Gala provide scholarships for local families and children.

Some tickets are still available for the gala -- click here to purchase.

If you can’t make it to the gala, you can still participate in an online auction that has prizes such as a skybox at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game, portrait sessions at Big Talbot Island or Treaty Oak Park, and a cruise on the St. Johns River.

All proceeds benefit the Winston Family YMCA Annual Campaign to support the Y’s programs and initiatives to strengthen the foundations of community.

The auction closes at 8 p.m. Saturday. To view the auction items or register to participate, click here.

To see the order of the evening for the gala, click here.

