Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez emceed gala for former Jags’ mentoring program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Jaguars player is continuing his work mentoring dozens of boys in Jacksonville.

Lonnie Marts, who played for the Jags in the late 90s, hosted the 2nd annual Level the Playing Field Leadership Academy Gala benefit to grow the program, which follows these young men into adulthood.

Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez was the emcee for the event, and one generous donor gave a $100,000 gift for the program.

