Join Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and The American Cancer Society and Action News Jax are teaming up to raise awareness and funds across our area.

Join Action News Jax anchor Dawn Lopez at the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday, Oct. 19 at EverBank Stadium at 9 a.m.

A sea of pink will join together to celebrate our survivors and remember the lives that have been lost to breast cancer.

Lopez will be the master of ceremonies, leading workouts and announcing other festivities throughout the morning.

To learn more about how you can take part in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, or to donate, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

©2021 Cox Media Group